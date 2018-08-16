Konecranes to deliver more electric RTGs to Luka Koper in Slovenia

The Port of Koper operator in Slovenia, Luka Koper d.d., has ordered five electric Konecranes RTG cranes. The cranes will be equipped with cable reels featuring an auto plug-in system. They will be delivered in the summer of 2019. The contract was signed in June and the order was booked in Q2 2018.

Luka Koper’s new Konecranes RTGs will offer important environmental benefits thanks to their electric operation: regenerative power feedback to the local grid, ambient lighting with LED lights and low noise. The cranes will also have driver-assistance features that boost productivity: Auto-steering, Auto-TOS reporting, Auto-positioning, and Stack Collision Prevention.

“Luka Koper has been our customer for over fourteen years. I’m happy that our relationship with them continues to be strong,” says Antti Halonen, Sales Manager, Konecranes Port Solutions. “Koper has granted Konecranes its Investment Supplier of the Year award, for the second year in a row. It’s an honor to receive this vote of confidence in our container handling equipment and how we support Luka Koper in its business.”

Edvin Boskin, Luka Koper’s Technical Manager, said: “Starting in 2004, Luka Koper acquired over 20 Konecranes RTGs over 15 years of strong collaboration that allowed us to build a trusting relationship. It was a good decision to choose Konecranes as our crane supplier. With each new RTG crane delivery, we received new crane functionality and the sales support is excellent. Koper’s strategy is concentrated on the port, which will remain a multi-purpose port with a market position that we will strengthen steadily while reducing our environmental impact on our neighborhood. Our cooperation with Konecranes will help us to realize our vision: Luka Koper will become a leading port operator and global logistics solution provider for the countries of Central and Eastern Europe.”

Source: Konecranes