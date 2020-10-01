Konecranes to deliver over 40 lifting products to Wärtsilä’s Smart Technology Hub in Vaasa, Finland

Konecranes has won an order to deliver over 40 next-generation lifting products to the Smart Technology Hub, a new integrated center of research, product development and production in Vaskiluoto, Vaasa owned by Wärtsilä Finland, with a preliminary agreement for additional lifting products. The order was booked in September 2020.

”Wärtsilä is moving closer to turning our visions of a Smart Marine Ecosystem and a 100% renewable energy future into reality by designing and establishing the Smart Technology Hub. It is a technology, innovation and validation centre with leading manufacturing and life-cycle capabilities to maximize the value proposition for our Marine and Energy customers. This unique setup brings together Wärtsilä’s global Centres of Excellence along with world class partners like Konecranes to create an agile and integrated ecosystem for solution development and deployment in marine and energy industries,” said Vesa Riihimäki, Director, Delivery Management at Wärtsilä.

The order comprehensively covers Konecranes’ benchmark products including the award-winning S- and C-series lifting products, up to 400-ton engineered-to-order open winch cranes, overhead cranes with a lifting capacity between 2-32 tons, workstation lifting systems, and manual hoists. Konecranes’ integrated Smart Features such as Active Sway Control and its modern digital service platform represent the most advanced crane technology on the market today by improving process efficiency, speed, safety and quality while assuring the total control of material flow.

Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. Konecranes is a proud new partner for Wärtsilä at the innovative Smart Technology Hub, which Wärtsilä is building in Vaskiluoto, Vaasa.

“Being the selected technology partner for Wärtsilä’s Smart Technology Hub is definitely a milestone for us at Konecranes and having such a unique environment for joint partnerships and innovation is a milestone for the whole EMEA region,” said Aku Lehtinen, VP, Industrial Cranes EMEA East, Konecranes.

Wärtsilä’s Smart Partner Campus in Vaskiluoto aims to bring people and companies together and speed up ecosystem co-creation. The research and product development work are done together with Wärtsilä’s customers and suppliers, start-ups and universities. This partnership has clear benefits: Konecranes will provide the latest in lifting equipment technology, which can be developed even further with the help of Wärtsilä and other partnering technology forerunners.

The order will be delivered in several batches, with the first deliveries starting during this fall and running until the end of 2021.

Source: Konecranes