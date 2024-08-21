Konecranes to supply cranes to ELTAŞ TRANSFORMATÖR’s new production facility in Turkey

Konecranes will supply various CXT cranes to ELTAŞ TRANSFORMATÖR SANAYİ VE TICARET A.Ş.’s new manufacturing facility in Izmir, Turkey to meet their growing demands. The order was booked in May 2024, with deliveries and installation scheduled for Q3/Q4 2024.

The project involves the supply of 15 CXT overhead cranes and 20 CXT wall jib cranes, all set to enhance ELTAŞ TRANSFORMATÖR SANAYİ VE TİCARET A.Ş.’s manufacturing capabilities. ELTAŞ specializes in designing, manufacturing and supplying electrical transformers and related equipment for various industrial applications. From the arrival of new materials to assembly, packaging and dispatch of finished goods, all processes rely heavily on lifting and moving operations. The cranes’ lifting capacities range from 1 ton to 20 tons and include smart features such as hook centering and follow-me, supporting faster load cycle times and ease of operation.

“To ensure reliability and long-term performance, we selected cranes known for their quality and durability. We are confident that our investment in Konecranes’ material handling equipment will not only minimize downtime but also enhance our operational longevity for many years to come,” said Sertaç Belller, Investment Manager, at ELTAŞ TRANSFORMATÖR SANAYİ VE TİCARET A.Ş.

“At Konecranes, our dedication extends far beyond providing a single piece of lifting equipment. From the very start of a project, we engage in thorough consultations with our customers, ensuring we deliver the optimal material handling solution for their specific needs,” said Korkut Kaya, ISE Sales Director in Turkey for Konecranes.

Source: Konecranes