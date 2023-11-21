Konecranes to upgrade reactor hall overhead crane at Sweden’s Oskarshamn Nuclear Power Plant

Konecranes has won a contract to upgrade to the reactor hall overhead crane at the Oskarshamn Nuclear Power Plant in Sweden. The crane plays a crucial role in servicing the reactor and managing the removal of spent fuel casks, complying with stringent regulatory standards. The order was booked in Q4 2023.

The upgrade of the legacy Konecranes crane not only ensures safety compliance but also meets the evolving regulatory requirements in the nuclear industry. The contract has a two-year timeline, during which Konecranes will undertake engineering, manufacturing, delivery and installation of the modernization components, including a new 165-ton trolley/hoist.

“Safety and reliability are paramount in nuclear operations, and Konecranes has consistently proven its commitment to these values. Our track record in implementing modernizations and new equipment projects worldwide over the past two decades underlines our expertise and reliability,” says Ville Majala, EMEA Sales Director, Nuclear Cranes, Konecranes.

Source: Konecranes