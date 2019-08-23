Konecranes wins combined order for yard and quay cranes in the Philippines

Kudos Trucking Company has ordered two Konecranes Noell Rubber Tired Gantry (RTG) cranes and two Konecranes Gottwald Model 5 Mobile Harbor Cranes (MHCs) for their terminal in Davao City, the Philippines. Konecranes booked the order in June 2019.

With the economy of the Philippines growing rapidly, Kudos Trucking Company (KTC) placed the order to better cope with a surging volume of containers. The agreement marks the next growth step for a company that started hauling ship cargo and containers, then moved to operating container yards, and now has its own port terminal in Davao, a hub of trade, commerce and industry on the southern Philippines island of Mindanao. It also underscores the strength of Konecranes’ portfolio of manned, remotely operated and fully automated container handling equipment and services for the quayside, horizontal transport and container yards.

“We’ve had a consistently good experience with lift trucks under Konecranes’ legacy brands,” says Jefferson Tao, General Manager of KTC. “So when the time came to increase terminal capacity, we thought it would be worth investing in more Konecranes machines. And we were also pleased that we could get all the cranes we needed from a single supplier.”

This combined order consists of both MHCs to load and unload vessels up to Post-Panamax class at the quayside and RTGs for handling containers in the yard. At the end of 2019, KTC will receive two electric Konecranes Gottwald Model 5 mobile harbor cranes, both with a lifting capacity of 125 tons. In June 2020, they will add two Konecranes Noell RTGs to their fleet, each with a two-speed engine and a lifting capacity of up to 41 tons. The eco-efficient drive technology of all four machines will reduce operational costs like fuel consumption and carbon emissions.

“We are happy to help create a further success story in the Philippines,” says Jerry Fann, Sales Director of Port Cranes, Konecranes Port Solutions. “In particular, this combined order underlines the strength of our offering – the widest and deepest in container handling.”

Source: Konecranes Port Solutions