Konecranes wins crane move and recommissioning contract in Italy

Yilport Holding in December chose Konecranes to refurbish and bring back into service 23 cranes as part of its plan to create a new and important Mediterranean shipping hub at Taranto Port.

Yilport won a 49-year concession from Italian authorities in 2019 to operate Taranto, located in the southeastern part of the country. The Turkish company plans to use the port’s central location to create a thriving Mediterranean hub, supporting its broader ambition to become one of the top ten container terminal operators in the world.

Robert Yildirim, owner of Yilport Holding, says of the partnership: “We have strong ambitions in the Mediterranean. The opportunities presented by Taranto port require tremendous focus and we are pleased to have Konecranes on board. We look forward to having the port back in full operation by the end of 2020, with more exciting reinvestment plans to follow.”

The contract with Konecranes includes the recommissioning of seven Ship-to-Shore (STS) cranes and 16 Rail-Mounted Gantry (RMG) cranes that are currently inactive. Konecranes will begin the project in January 2020, aiming to first move the seven STS cranes 100 meters down the quay so they can start operations. Several of the RMG cranes will also be recommissioned in the first half of 2020, and the remaining RMGs will be brought online by the end of 2020.

The agreement supports Konecranes’ strategy to become the premier port services provider to brownfield terminal developments. Konecranes continues to grow its aftermarket port services and product range, including turnkey projects on any brand of crane.

Source: Konecranes