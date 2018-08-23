Konecranes wins large repeat order for container cranes in Lithuania

JSSC Klaipedos Smelte in the Port of Klaipeda, Lithuania, has placed a large repeat order with Konecranes for ten Rubber Tired Gantry (RTG) cranes and two Ship-to-Shore (STS) cranes. The delivery of the RTG cranes will be completed in November 2019 and the STS cranes in December 2019. The parties have agreed not to disclose the value of the order.

In August 2018 Konecranes signed a contract with JSSC Klaipedos Smelte in the Port of Klaipeda, Lithuania, for the supply of ten Konecranes RTG cranes and two Konecranes STS cranes. JSSC Klaipedos Smelte already operates seven Konecranes RTGs and three Konecranes STSs, and they are very pleased with the high productivity and reliability of the cranes. They have been instrumental in the steady growth of the JSSC Klaipedos Smelte container terminal in recent years.

“This repeat order is an important milestone as we grow towards our long-term target of becoming the most efficient container terminal in the eastern Baltic and a 1,000,000 TEU transshipment hub,” said Rimantas Juška, General Director of JSSC Klaipedos Smelte. “We look forward to taking the new cranes into service.”

“We are very proud to have received this further vote of confidence in our technology from JSSC Klaipedos Smelte,” said Roman Ivanov, Sales Manager, Port Solutions, Konecranes. “The relationship between JSSC Klaipedos Smelte and Konecranes is getting stronger. The new cranes will help JSSC Klaipedos Smelte to continue growing according to its long-term vision.”

The STS cranes will be Post-Panamax in size. They will have an outreach of 52 meters, a lifting capacity of 65 tons and a lifting height of 42 meters so they can serve the ultra-large container vessels that are planned for the Baltic sea.

The RTG cranes will be powered by gensets with an efficient fuel saving system and conductor bar readiness for future conversion to busbar electric power. They will be 16-wheel machines with a lifting capacity of 40 tons, stacking 1-over-6 containers high and 6 plus truck lane wide. They will be equipped with the Auto-steering feature, which keeps the crane on a pre-programmed, straight driving path. They will also have gantry and stack collision prevention systems.

JSSC Klaipedos Smelte is a stevedoring company that handles containers, heavy-lift and oversized cargo, frozen meat and fish products and other conventional cargo. The company is part of the worldwide container terminal network controlled by Terminal Investment Limited Sarl (TIL).

Source: Konecranes