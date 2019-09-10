Konecranes wins order from Texas for mobile harbor cranes

In June of this year, Brownsville Navigation District of Cameron County ordered two Konecranes Gottwald Model 6 mobile harbor cranes to increase its dockside handling capacity in the Port of Brownsville, Texas, USA.

The Port of Brownsville, the only deepwater port located on the U.S./Mexico border, is currently experiencing an increase in cargo volume across its range of services. The two new Konecranes Gottwald mobile harbor cranes will be delivered to the port fully assembled and commissioned, ready to begin work as early as December 2019. The cranes will handle a wide variety of cargo including breakbulk, bulk products, heavy project cargo and steel products. The Model 6 cranes have advanced mobile harbor crane drive technology from Konecranes that meets EPA Tier 4f emission standards, helping Brownsville reduce its environmental footprint.

“The Port of Brownsville continues to invest significantly in its continued growth, including expansion of our on-dock lifting capacity,” said Eduardo A. Campirano, Port Director and CEO of the Port of Brownsville. “We look forward to the operational and environmental performance that the Konecranes Gottwald Model 6 offers as we continue to serve our rapidly growing customer base.”

Giuseppe Di Lisa, Sales and Marketing Director of Konecranes’ Business Unit Mobile Harbor Cranes: “The two new cranes are the right choice for the Port of Brownsville, which needs to increase its handling performance while reducing its impact on the environment without sacrificing versatility and flexibility. These mobile harbor cranes will come into their own in this port, which handles many different types of cargo.”

The new Konecranes drive concept for mobile harbor cranes combines, depending on the crane model, Volvo Penta 625 kW diesel engines and 125 kW ultracap modules. This concept includes SCR exhaust technology as an option, meeting EPA Tier 4f and EU Stage V emission standards. This pace-setting drive technology with its downsized diesel engine will be introduced in phases across the entire Konecranes Gottwald mobile harbor crane portfolio. “All the current drive configurations will remain available as the new technology is introduced,” Di Lisa added.

The Port of Brownsville’s new Model 6 cranes will be G HMK 6507 two-rope variants featuring a powerful lifting curve with a maximum lifting capacity of 125 tons and an outreach of up to 51 meters. To maximize uptime, the cranes will be equipped with a remote access function giving the customer and the Konecranes service team access to operating and diagnostics data around the clock without interrupting crane operation.

Source: Konecranes