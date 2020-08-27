KONGSBERG and ABB announce digitalization collaboration on edge data collection

Kongsberg Digital and ABB Turbocharging have signed a cooperation agreement on edge data collection and ship engine performance analysis. The companies will work towards a common data infrastructure and accelerate the development of value-added digital applications and services.

The agreement will enable ABB Turbocharging to use Kongsberg Digital’s data infrastructure solution for vessels, Vessel Insight – which runs on Kongsberg Digital’s Kognifai ecosystem – as an additional data infrastructure service for ABB Turbocharging’s digital solutions. Such exchange of data between cloud platforms is fundamental to enabling remote diagnostics on vessel engines. The recent introduction of continuous performance evaluation functionality in ABB’s advisory software for engines, ABB Ability™ Tekomar XPERT, allows time-series engine data to be transferred between platforms.

“Partnerships between major players are key in bringing about high value digital solutions to the maritime sector at a lower cost and faster pace. With Kongsberg Digital and ABB working together to increase the value offering to customers, we can deliver an even more attractive return on investment to vessel owners and operators. We are excited about working together with ABB Turbocharging and our customers to accelerate their digitalization journey,” says Hege Skryseth, President of Kongsberg Digital.

Kongsberg Digital and ABB Turbocharging have a common interest in accelerating the adoption of digital technologies in a safe, reliable and sustainable manner, with the aim of bringing solutions for a safer, smarter and greener maritime industry. The partnership will enable fully automated solutions where all sensors are installed, giving transparency and confidence in data that can be easily shared with other parties and OEMs for value generating purposes. This translates into less workload for the crew.

“This collaboration between two players driving maritime digitalization will take our customers further, faster. Our goal is to empower ship owners and operators to extract the maximum value from their engine data. This cooperation will help to deliver the tools and insights needed to make their vessel operations better, their fleet management more efficient and their businesses more profitable and sustainable,” says Cristian Corotto, Vice President Digital Customer Solutions, ABB Turbocharging.

Vessel Insight is an out of the box solution to solve ship-to-cloud data transmission, and combined with Tekomar XPERT our customers benefit from a fully automated engine performance diagnostics system. Available anywhere, anytime. Although both systems are fully independent and able to integrate with other data sources or share data with other parties, the offered package works seamlessly and comes tailor-made for each ship. The cooperation has a focus on keeping the projects as lean as possible and to deliver with short lead times.

As both ABB’s and KONGSBERG’s solutions have a strong market position in their respective areas, we are convinced that this partnership will provide a tremendous benefit to ship owners, managers and operators who are looking for a state-of-the-art implementation. Highest cyber security standards, interoperability and profound knowledge of marine propulsion, power generation and automation make this combination a simple and valuable choice for a next step towards operational transparency and the digitalization of shipping.

Source: Kongsberg