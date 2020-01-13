KONGSBERG and DNV GL sign digitalization cooperation agreement

KONGSBERG and DNV GL have signed an agreement to enable customers of KONGSBERG’s Vessel Insight data infrastructure solution to share their data for use in DNV GL’s digital class and assurance services.

“We believe that broad maritime digitalization and the value generation for ship owners will be achieved much faster if expert vendors work together to solve industry challenges. By combining DNV GL’s unique expertise in digital class and assurance solutions and KONGSBERG’s data infrastructure specifically developed for the maritime sector, we are putting together necessary pieces of a puzzle. Together, we want to help our customers see the full picture,” says Hege Skryseth, President, Kongsberg Digital and EVP KONGSBERG.

KONGSBERG and DNV GL are looking to reduce the time, cost and complexity associated with class and assurance services for the maritime sector, by cooperating on new digital solutions. KONGSBERG’s data infrastructure solution for the maritime sector, Vessel Insight, will be used to collect and transfer data from vessels to DNV GL, which will enable DNV GL to perform digital class and assurance services.

“Currently, most class inspections require the surveyors to be on board the ships. However, we can now perform some surveys by analyzing digitally obtained data on shore. By enabling customers to share their data via KONGSBERG’s Vessel Insight, we can expand the amount of data we are able to access and offer even more class and assurance services digitally. This will help customers not only to reduce their costs, but streamline their daily operations,” says Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO, DNV GL – Maritime.

KONGSBERG and DNV GL have a pre-existing, long-standing relationship within the maritime industries, ranging from class and certification services via consultancy to research. Through this agreement KONGSBERG and DNV GL hope to accelerate the adoption of digital capabilities and technologies in a safe, reliable and sustainable manner for the maritime industry.

Source: KONGSBERG