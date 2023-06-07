KONGSBERG congratulates Tärntank on winning Nor-Shipping’s 2023 Next Generation Ship Award

The hybrid tankers being built for Danish tanker operator Tärntank, with technology and engineering provided by Kongsberg Maritime, have won the 2023 Nor-Shipping Next Generation Ship Award.

The honour was announced today at Oslo City Hall. Nominations and the award go to vessels that are “trailblazing” for their smart, sustainable maritime operation. Organisers described this year’s competition as “intense”.

Tärntank’s three, 15,000dwt hybrid tankers can operate on diesel, biofuel or methanol, and feature wind-assist technology plus Tärntank’s own battery-powered Hybrid Solution®. Kongsberg Maritime provided design, engineering and equipment for the vessels, which are being built in China. The project beat three other contenders, who were selected by an international jury that included Award President Remi Eriksen, Group President and CEO, DNV.

“Given how strong all the entries were for this year’s award, I am extremely proud of our achievement,” said Lisa Edvardsen Haugan, President of Kongsberg Maritime. “This award is a testament that Kongsberg solutions on emissions reduction lead the way and offer ship owners truly effective and competitive methods to achieve their sustainability targets.”

The nominated vessels were assessed across the key criteria of energy efficiency, innovation, suitability and flexibility, technology utilisation, safety and security, and environmental sustainability. This year saw three of four entries that featured wind-assist technology.

The new Tärntank tankers will reduce carbon emissions using a combination of clean technologies. The wind-assist technology alone is expected to reduce emissions by up to 19%. The new vessels are to have an Energy Efficiency Design Index close to 40% below the 2025 Phase 3 requirements.

