Kongsberg Digital adding BunkerPlanner by BunkerMetric to the Kognifai Marketplace

Kongsberg Digital today announce that they have signed a partnership agreement with BunkerMetric and is set to add their BunkerPlanner application to the Kognifai Marketplace.

BunkerPlanner by BunkerMetric is a software tool supporting companies in making the optimal calculated decision when buying bunker, choosing ports, volume and fuel grade for bunkering. BunkerPlanner is a tool that can be used to minimize costs while considering relevant operational, commercial and regulatory factors. By using BunkerPlanner, Vessel Insight subscribers can expect 2-4% cost savings on bunker operations. For a vessel burning 20 ton per day, sailing 250 days a year, it can mean savings from USD 20-80,000 per vessel annually. The ROI is usually within a few months of operation. The software application can be integrated with contextualized data from vessel and fleet and will be available for all Vessel Insight subscribers through the Kognifai Marketplace from the 8th of June 2021.

We are happy to welcome BunkerMetrics BunkerPlanner as a new partner application to the Kognifai Marketplace. The BunkerPlanner application by BunkerMetric will benefit the Vessel Insight subscribers with almost an immediate effect by choosing the right bunker port, volume and grade. Bunker planning is a complex puzzle for shipowners, especially when navigating all operational, commercial and regulatory constraints. Having a data-tool to incorporate these factors in the decision-making process can improve efficiency and reduce risk of making wrong decisions for our Vessel Insight subscribers, says Eirik Næsje, Senior Vice President of Vessel Insight, KDI.

BunkerMetric integrates with Kognifai and other relevant data sources, such as port call costs and the daily bunker market. Each vessel will receive a specific bunker plan based on the calculations made by the contextualized data from all relevant sources. BunkerMetric sends out a daily email with recommendations to the fleet showing vessels in priority for bunkering. Users can review plan details through web interface and access info on prices and run new scenarios at any time.

In depth operational and business understanding.

The BunkerMetric BunkerPlanner, models a vast number of recommendations where business rules are taken into consideration, such as commingling of fuels on board, time charter costs vs. costs for speeding up when inducing bunker ports, quarantine constraints, congestion in bunker ports, barge costs, port call costs and many others. By considering the details and a holistic view of costs, BunkerMetric can provide better and stronger recommendations.

Source: Kongsberg Digital