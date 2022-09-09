Kongsberg Digital and Shell Marine sign MoU to help decarbonize the maritime industry

Kongsberg Digital, a subsidiary of KONGSBERG, and Shell Marine signed an MoU today to work together on new ways to accelerate decarbonization initiatives and assist the energy transition in the maritime industry.

During the international maritime trade fair SMM this week in Hamburg, Kongsberg Digital and Shell Marine signed an MoU to strengthen their service offerings to the maritime industry by developing joint solutions, enhancing their service portfolios, and identifying pilot projects to test their combined capabilities.

“The energy transition for the maritime sector will involve new types of fuel, new technology and new ways of working, as the industry pushes towards decarbonization. KDI and Shell both see the urgent need to support their maritime customers through the energy transition. In the short run, the marine industry needs to operate vessels in a more efficient manner through increased uptime and reliability, while ensuring environmental compliance.”, says Anders Bryhni, VP Digital Ocean Applications in Kongsberg Digital.

The new partnership will see KDI bring its digital data infrastructure solutions, applications and open ecosystems together with Shell’s portfolio of Technical and Digital Services, which improve performance and reduce running and maintenance costs for its marine customers.

“Partnerships and technical services play a key role in shipping decarbonization given the scale of the challenge ahead. Shell and Kongsberg have long worked closely to optimize vessel efficiency and operations, and I am pleased that this MoU further underscores this collaboration,” says Marcus Schaerer, General Manager Services & Technical Shell Marine.

The MoU strengthens a longstanding partnership between KDI and Shell in the energy sector. KDI provides Shell with its digital twin Kognitwin on several Shell assets, including the Nyhamna Gas facility in Norway.

Source: Kongsberg Digital