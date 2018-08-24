Kongsberg Digital at ONS 2018: A closer look at the safety, productivity, and efficiency benefits from digitalization

Kongsberg Digital will host a series of in-depth presentations at ONS 2018 in Stavanger, Norway on August 27–30, with particular emphasis upon its digital twin concept. This simulation-based duplicate of a physical oil and gas production facility revolutionizes collaborative working practices and generates transformative insights at every stage of an asset lifecycle.

Hege Skryseth, Executive Vice President of KONGSBERG and President of Kongsberg Digital, is part of the Surfing the Digital Wave conference panel at ONS. She presents the digital twin on Tuesday, August 28, 14:00–16:00 at the Clarion Hotel Conference Center.

“This year’s overriding ONS conference theme is ‘Innovate’, which accurately reflects the aims of our digital twin,” says Skryseth. “A digital representation of a physical asset can provide empirical proof of operational solutions, driving a momentous transformation throughout the offshore industry value chain, with associative benefits for the ocean environment.”

The concept also forms the basis for the ‘Digital twin: Shaping a future that is smarter, safer, and more productive’ presentation, helmed by Kenneth Nakken, VP Digital Twin, Kongsberg Digital. His presentation takes place on Tuesday, August 28, 13:15–13:25, on the Exhibitor Stage, Hall 4. Nakken outlines how KONGSBERG’s digital twin radically optimizes safety, efficiency, productivity, and sustainability factors, to generate business growth.

Kongsberg Digital’s other main focus at ONS is the Techstars Energy Accelerator program. Established by KONGSBERG in partnership with Equinor, McKinsey, and Techstars, this mentor-driven accelerator has been set up as a support system for global energy start-ups. Its purpose is to stimulate corporate investment and envision the energy platforms of the future. Audun Abelsnes, Managing Director, Techstars Energy, will explain the program’s specifications and objectives on Thursday, August 30, 10:00–10:10 on the Exhibitor Stage, Hall 4.

Elsewhere at ONS, Gilbert Haydamous, VP Drilling and Wells, Kongsberg Digital, presents ‘Emerging operational concepts: Addressing digital transformation in drilling operations’ on the opening day, Monday, August 27, 11.00–11.10 on the Exhibitor Stage, Hall 4. This presentation will examine how open integration and collaboration can impact workflows in an oil and gas industry undergoing a digital transformation.

In addition, the ‘KONGSBERG Edge Analytics’ presentation, hosted by Kurt Swakhoven, VP Digital Platform, Kongsberg Digital on Wednesday, August 29, 10:30–10:40 on the Exhibitor Stage, Hall 4, will discuss how the insights from automated analytical processes can be leveraged to enhance working methods and maximize profit.

“At Kongsberg Digital we are acutely aware of the industry’s growing excitement about digitalization. As more and more companies are taking the benefits to heart, looking for the best solutions for their company, our aim is to enable our clients – and the industry – to take advantage of the great potential gains. The combination of digital twins and platforms in particular holds great promise for production efficiency, vastly improved safety, and lowered maintenance costs,” comments Hege Skryseth. “It is with great pleasure we’re taking the stage to share our insights at the ONS.”

ONS 2018 visitors can meet Kongsberg Digital’s experts to find out more about its cutting-edge solutions for the energy industry in hall 7 on stand #7280. Kongsberg Digital’s dedicated stand in the ‘Digital Zone’ in hall 4, #4170, also features a VR suite for technology demonstrations.

Source: Kongsberg Digital