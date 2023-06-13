Kongsberg Digital: How to carve a successful digital strategy

The second Sea to Cloud event in Athens hosted by Kongsberg Digital was a blast! Inspired by Stavros Niarchos’ Lighthouse unique view of the ancient hill of Acropolis and the modern Port of Piraeus has set the tone for how shipping companies can adopt a digital strategy to combine the old with the new.

This year’s interactive event attracted many representatives from shipping companies, who seized the opportunity for VIP demo sessions, ranging from Data Collection & Vessel Performance to Fleet Optimization & Electronic Logbooks.

The event opened with a keynote from Mr. Stavros Fountas (Managing Director, Kongsberg Maritime Hellas), he shared the latest industry insights and how digitalization can lead shipping to a safer and more efficient future.

The first of our guest speakers was Mr. Jason Stefanatos (Regional Decarbonization Director, DNV) who eloquently set the framework on the regulatory aspects of decarbonization and digitalization.

Then, the stage was owned by Mr. Zoran Lajic, Energy Efficiency Director of Angelicoussis Group. With an insightful presentation he laid the methodology of how the Group monitors their fleet, analyzes the data and turns it into value.

Right after, the audience had the chance to witness firsthand a case study with insights from the world´s largest container shipping line MSC into its fleet digitalization. Mr. Thodoris Rigopoulos (Fleet Performance Expert, MSC) showcased how having one vessel-to-cloud data infrastructure, like Vessel Insight, is key to optimizing MSC’s vessel operations to become more effective, sustainable, and safer.

Concluding the speeches, Ms. Sigrid Siksjø Johansen (Product Owner – Kongsberg Digital) elaborated on how to monitor, control and improve energy management and compliance in today’s merchant marine industry.

The evening continued with the crowd mingling, having fun and exchanging ideas on shipping and digitalization and everyone renewed the appointment for next year.

Source: Kongsberg Digital