Kongsberg Digital in new partnership with Lloyd’s List Intelligence

Kongsberg Digital is delighted to announce a new partnership with Lloyd’s List Intelligence, to offer shipping and maritime intelligence on the Kognifai Marketplace. Lloyd’s List Intelligence will provide KONGSBERG’s open platform, Kognifai Ecosystem, with online vessel tracking abilities and Lloyd’s List news and market commentary. Lloyd’s List Intelligence is one of several well-known tech and data businesses collaborating on the platform, which presents a wide variety of live and static maritime information.

“This will give our maritime customers easy cloud-enabled access to the best maritime intelligence reporting in the market. Whether customers are using Vessel Insight or not, are onboard or on shore, the reports can be collected and analysed, combined with own data or read as standalone reports for greater insights into what is going on in the maritime markets,” says Vigleik Takle, SVP of Maritime Digital Solutions at Kongsberg Digital.

“Kongsberg Digital’s partnership with Lloyd’s List Intelligence will provide Kognifai users with greater capabilities for combining maritime intelligence and insight from a multitude of complementary sources. In return, Lloyd’s List Intelligence’s appearance on Kognifai will allow us to raise awareness of our services to their expanding audience,” says Tom Richmond, Senior Key Account Manager, Lloyds Intelligence.

Lloyd’s List Intelligence services will become available in the Kognifai Marketplace during July 2020.

