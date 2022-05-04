Kongsberg Digital launches SiteCom® Go application for users on the Go

Kongsberg Digital has launched SiteCom® Go – a mobile app that enable users to access real time drilling and well information at any time.

The SiteCom® ecosystem is the industrial work surface for well operations and offers real-time data aggregation and visualisation solution for all phases of well construction and operation. It is designed to allow distributed teams to make drilling and well operational decisions based on the most up-to-date information and bridge silos between different providers. The system shows real-time and historical data and allows users to manage their data remotely.

The new app gives users this data at their fingertips at any time they need. It utilizes the power of SiteCom® Global Mnemonics to automatically integrate and show data from all vendors and latest information can be displayed for immediate overview of current situation. Users have easy access to a complete list of wells and may receive active notifications of new developments in the wells.

VP Products Stig Wølstad-Knudsen at Kongsberg Digital said: “Our SiteCom® system brought a new way of working into the industry and the launch of our new mobile app is the next step in its journey. Users now have immediate access to real-time data, ensuring the best decisions can be taken effectively in real time. The future of the industry will be shaped by new and evolving technology and this app will play a large part in its evolution.”

SiteCom® Go has a simple and intuitive interface and is a truly modern and new web-based software with user experience in focus. It is built on the HTML5 standard, making it platform and browser independent, and it utilizes the ETP data transfer and encrypted connections when getting data from SiteCom®. For handheld devices, and App can be downloaded and used for iOS and Android devices, both with a native look and feel.

Source: Kongsberg Digital