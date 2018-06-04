Kongsberg Digital: Laurentian Pilotage Authority Selects Kongsberg Digital Simulators for Maritime Pilotage Safety and Efficiency Research and Assessments

The Montreal-based Federal Crown Corporation, Laurentian Pilotage Authority (LPA) has contracted with Kongsberg Digital for the supply of three state-of-the-art K-Sim Navigation full mission ship bridge simulators, which will help LPA meet its public mandate through the development of best practices, risk assessments and in-depth incident reviews in support of maritime pilotage.

The K-Sim Navigation platform can simultaneously integrate multiple bridges to create a near real-life maritime operational environment wherein LPA personnel can evaluate maneuvering techniques, communications protocols and assess tug escort operations with a view toward best practices. The system is designed to accommodate a wide array of ship models, databases and sailing areas with full environmental control, including weather, current and ice conditions to ensure the very highest fidelity simulation available.

LPA has also invested in development tools exclusive to K-Sim, enabling them to create their own ship models and area databases, berthing areas and waterways. A key focus area for LPA will be conducting research into safety in the context of maritime pilotage with a view to best practices and accident prevention, making model and database development important capabilities.

K-Sim Navigation will also be deployed for marine accident reviews. The LPA will be able to re-create accidents in a safe environment in an effort to learn the cause and to prevent future incidents by developing and recommending mitigating procedures. The database and hydrodynamic development workstations will allow the LPA to develop any models and environments specifically for this purpose.

Following system installation and acceptance testing, LPA will plan an official opening of its maritime pilotage simulation facility in Montreal, scheduled for the fall of 2018. Details for the grand opening shall be forthcoming.

“Having direct access to our own high quality simulators will help us meet our safety mandate and increase operational efficiency of pilotage services in our region,” said Fulvio Fracassi, CEO of the LPA.

Capt. Alain Richard, Executive Director – Marine Safety and Efficiency, LPA notes that, “K-Sim Navigation will provide us with significant new research and development capabilities that will help implement modern best practices for our pilots allowing us to ensure navigational safety and efficiency throughout the St. Lawrence and Saguenay areas.”

“Safety of navigation and quality of services are key strategic priorities of the LPA that can be augmented through the use of K-Sim Navigation simulators,” said Lars Klemmetsby, Vice President Sales, Maritime Simulation, Kongsberg Digital. “By choosing K-Sim Navigation, LPA has shown zero compromise in selecting the best hardware and software to support its objectives and we are looking forward to working closely with them under the Long Term Simulator Support Program (LTSSP) to ensure optimal use and availability of their new simulators.”

Source: Kongsberg