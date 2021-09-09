Kongsberg Digital-owned COACH Solutions enters new partnership with United Heavy Lift GmbH

Kongsberg Digital’s vessel performance monitoring and optimization service, COACH Solutions, has gained a new customer in United Heavy Lift GmbH (UHL). A global leader in marine ocean transport of heavy lift, breakbulk and project cargoes, UHL has signed up with COACH Solutions to continue their increased focus on digitalization and reduce their environmental footprint.

“We are very happy to have signed up with COACH Solutions. We can monitor the actual performance of our vessels in our fleet with one, easy to implement, smart tool helping us decrease emissions and our environmental footprint. Additionally, our Captains receive valuable weather routing advice to take the most economical route, maximizing value and keeping our sensitive cargo safe,” states Jan-Ove Hohl, General Manager Operations UHL.

The Perfect Match

With the high demands posed by securing sensitive cargo on state-of-the-art vessels, UHL and COACH Solutions are the perfect match to ensure that voyages are always optimal – both from a safety and optimization point-of-view.

Trading all over the world in sometimes challenging areas/waters, Coach Solutions is the ideal tool to support and monitor the vessels’ routes and assist in making decisions, both operational and commercial.

“We are very excited to have United Heavy Lift come onboard COACH Solutions. UHL are at the forefront of pushing digitalization and decreasing carbon emissions. With their absolute expertise within the multipurpose/heavy lift industry, we look forward to collaborating with UHL, creating actionable insight for decisions with alerts, dashboards and reports helping them reduce emissions and gain efficiencies,” says Anders Bruun, CEO, COACH Solutions.

