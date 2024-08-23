Kongsberg Digital partners with Smart Ship© Hub to drive maritime digitalization

Kongsberg Digital will integrate Vessel Insight with the Smart Ship Hub platform to improve vessel and voyage performance, machinery condition monitoring, predictive diagnostics and overall health management.

Smart Ship Hub, the Singapore-based company founded in 2021, is renowned for its expertise in utilising high-frequency vessel sensor data to deliver a comprehensive suite of machine learning-based services to benefit ship owners, operators, charterers, and marine insurers by providing actionable insights and enhancing operational efficiency.

The collaboration between Kongsberg Digital and Smart Ship Hub will focus on integrating Kongsberg Digital’s Vessel Insight with the Smart Ship Hub ready-to-deploy digital platform. This will enable seamless data from connected sources collected by Vessel Insight and robust in-the-cloud and on-edge intelligence by Smart Ship Hub. By leveraging a dedicated customer cloud instance as well as edge access, the partnership promises a customisable experience in performance management, optimisation, machinery condition and decarbonisation, among other critical areas, both on individual vessel and fleet levels.

The partnership aims to deliver seamless data collection, standardisation, and intelligence management through a combination of Vessel Insight’s sensor data integrated with Smart Ship Hub’ enterprise-wide digital platform.

“This collaboration is an important advancement in our efforts to drive enhanced efficiency, sustainability, and innovation through the digitalisation of the maritime industry. Smart Ship Hub represents a fantastic hub of expertise and technological innovation, perfectly aligned with the capabilities of Vessel Insight. Together, we are perfectly positioned to deliver great value to our customers by transforming data into actionable insights for the crew and operators.”, says Kim Evanger, Director Ecosystem P&A at Kongsberg Digital.

“Partnership with Kongsberg Digital is of strategic importance for the maritime ecosystem as it transitions towards sustainability. As partners, the joint Go to Market with an integrated digital platform will address the efforts taken by owners, operators, charterers towards green transition and operational efficiencies. Kongsberg’s technology leadership, global presence combined with Smart Ship Hub’s comprehensive digital platform will significantly accelerate the digital transformation process by bringing in “single source of truth” across processes”. Says Joy Basu, CEO of Smart Ship Hub.

