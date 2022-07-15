Kongsberg Digital signs prestigious MOU with Maritime Industry Authority in the Philippines

Kongsberg Digital’s suite of simulation systems provides efficient and realistic training for maritime students and crew so building vital skills promoting safety, cost-efficiency, and sustainability in operations at sea. MARINA is a leading maritime authority, representing the largest number of seafarers in the world. Partnership with Kongsberg Digital means that MARINA can provide simulation technology for research, operations and training, increasing the knowledge and competency of their workforce.

MARINA aims to bring the Philippines to the forefront of transformation in the maritime sector. Kongsberg Digital will contribute to this endeavour with its extensive experience in simulation studies related to autonomous shipping, digital twin and vessel insight. This MOU aims to contribute towards the realization of the Maritime Industry Development Plan (MIDP) through the use of innovative and modern simulation technologies and the two partners will cooperate on several areas.

“With this MOU, MARINA and Kongsberg Digital will work together to adopt and leverage more advanced methodologies and tools within the maritime education and training segment as well as forming best practices. This will lead to a more competent and agile seafaring workforce, prepared to adapt to the everchanging maritime landscape,” says VAdm Robert A. Empedrad AFP (Ret), Maritime Industry Authority in the Philippines, MARINA.

“We are very pleased to announce this MOU, which signals the start of a mutually beneficial partnership with MARINA. This forward-thinking organization shares Kongsberg Digitals´ understanding of the significance of maritime education and training, and the recognition that it is only feasible to secure highly qualified crew through innovative and high-quality training methodologies,” says Andreas Jagtøyen, Executive Vice President Digital Ocean, Kongsberg Digital.

Source: Kongsberg Digital