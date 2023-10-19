Kongsberg Digital to Digitalise Brazilian Offshore and Merchant Shipping Company Posidonia

Kongsberg Digital is proud to announce its collaboration with Brazilian offshore and merchant shipping company Posidonia. As part of this partnership, selected vessels from Posidonia’s fleet will be equipped with Kongsberg Digital’s vessel-to-cloud infrastructure, Vessel Insight, and the K-fleet applications suite.

Kongsberg Digital’s Vessel Insight offers a streamlined approach to maritime digitalisation, allowing shipowners like Posidonia to tap into their vessel data’s potential fully. This integration allows Posidonia to access real-time data from its fleet, providing valuable insights to enhance operations, minimise fuel consumption, and support sustainability efforts. Furthermore, through the K-fleet application suite by Kongsberg Digital, Posidonia will benefit from a comprehensive range of tools that assist in areas such as maintenance planning, inventory management, procurement, quality and safety management, documentation, and fleet operation.

The Vessel Insight infrastructure will be installed on five of Posidonia’s offshore vessels and four merchant vessels.

The Brazilian-based shipping company offers cargo transportation in the Brazilian Domestic Cabotage and International Trade and operations in Offshore and Ship Management. By partnering with Posidonia, Kongsberg Digital reinforces its dedication to driving digital transformation in key maritime hubs worldwide.

“The maritime industry is facing mounting pressure to reduce its carbon footprint, and digital solutions such as Vessel Insight are crucial in helping shipowners meet environmental goals. Posidonia is at the forefront of maritime digitalization through this partnership, demonstrating its dedication to sustainable shipping practices.”, Alex Ikonomopoulos, COO at Posidonia says.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Posidonia, a prominent player in the Brazilian maritime sector. Our Vessel Insight platform is designed to simplify maritime digitalisation, and with this collaboration, Posidonia can harness the full potential of its vessel data. This partnership underscores Kongsberg Digital’s dedication to advancing digital transformation in maritime hubs globally.”, says Christopher Bergsager, VP Growth Global Maritime in Kongsberg Digital.

Source: Kongsberg Digital