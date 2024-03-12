Kongsberg Discovery sets new ADCP benchmark with CP333

Kongsberg Discovery, a world leader in oceanographic instrumentation, is looking to spearhead the evolution of the ADCP market with a new product innovation that mixes flexibility, simplicity, and high-resolution performance. The CP333, launched today at Oceanology International, delivers precise current and DVL (motion) measurements in challenging, dynamic environments such as coastal waters and around ocean wind installations.

The CP333 consolidates the EK80 combined echosounder and ADCP system and supplements Kongsberg’s already wide offering of acoustic instrumentation for a userbase that stretches across ocean industries, academia and government.

Built to perform

With unprecedented bandwidth and resolution, the instrument reveals new details of how water masses move and influence the underwater environment. The high ping to ping accuracy and vertical resolution is made possible by combining Kongsberg’s strengths in acoustic signal processing with accurate motion and heading measurements. The result is precise real time measurements even from moving platforms such as ships, uncrewed vessels and buoys. The company has also designed an innovative new calibration and system check wizard that reduces the time spent on this task from many hours to around 30 minutes.

The CP333 has already shown impressive range performance for both water velocity and bottom tracking ability. The high frequency bandwidth also allows the system to be used in high and low frequency modes, covering functionality that is normally provided by two different instruments.

An operational advantage of the system is the ease of integration with other acoustic instruments. The CP333 transducer is operated by the EK80 acquisition software which means that the same system controls both echosounder and ADCP measurements. The system can also be synchronized effectively with other acoustic instruments when used on multipurpose platforms such as survey vessels and USVs.

In-depth understanding

“For customers that need a better understanding of the subsea environment and the factors that influence it, the ability to measure currents is essential,” says Stene Førsund, EVP Kongsberg Discovery. “Our engineers have used their exceptional knowledge in signal processing, transducer design and precision measurement technology to create a solution that combines high performance with low operational cost. It’ll be exciting to see how our global customers use it to unlock sustainable value in the ocean space.”

Dedicated developments

Kongsberg Discovery is a market leader in underwater robotics, sensor technology and ocean data. Alongside the CP333 and other ADCPs, the Norwegian-headquartered business offers a complementary range of advanced subsea mapping and ocean science technology, including echosounders, multibeams, sonars, sub-bottom profilers, and more.

Source: Kongsberg Discovery