Kongsberg Maritime launch fully-remote, practical Dynamic Positioning Operator training

As part of Kongsberg Maritime’s plan to ramp up remote delivery of targeted education using digital platforms, KONGSBERG is delighted to offer the first basic Dynamic Positioning Operator (DPO) courses to be available fully remotely from start to finish, including the practical part of the training.

Using virtual machines, students can engage in practical exercises with a remote K-Pos trainer, in addition to completing theory and assessment modules online. This unique addition of hands-on experience is fully compliant with the DNVGL DPO preparation course and has been approved by The Nautical Institute for their DP Induction course: the first remotely-delivered DPO training ever to receive this accolade.

DPO courses are often requested by ship owners on behalf of their trainees, and also by self-sponsored candidates. By enabling students to complete the course from their home or office using cloud-based K-Pos trainer consoles, KONGSBERG is making training more accessible by removing both the disruption and expense caused by travelling.

Delivery of remote training – already a focus for Kongsberg Maritime – has been accelerated by the Covid-19 situation and is likely to become the main method of training in the future. Applicable to all vessels and industries using DP, the course material is made available online, with competence assessments at each stage provided either by KONGSBERG or by a third party.

Source: Kongsberg Maritime