Kongsberg Maritime: New Condition Monitoring solutions set to reduce OPEX and maximise equipment uptime

Improving asset performance, ensuring safe operating conditions for engines and rotating equipment and reducing operational expenditure (OPEX) through precise predictive maintenance top the agenda as Kongsberg Maritime shows its new integrated Condition Monitoring solutions portfolio for the first time at SMM 2018 in Hamburg this week.

By taking a more complete, holistic approach to condition monitoring, KONGSBERG’s new solutions enable personnel on board and ashore to optimise asset condition and equipment lifecycles by establishing and evaluating local maintenance plans and conducting fleet-wide comparisons and benchmarking. All data is accessed through user-friendly displays, providing the ability to extract reports automatically and define online KPI dashboards.

Applicable to all vessel types in relation to diesel and dual fuel engines, generator sets, compressors, thrusters, pumps, fans, blowers and chillers, and gears and bearings, the new solutions leverage Kongsberg Maritime’s widespread knowledge of sensor technology, secure data handling and high-speed processing technology. With comprehensive data available on a single platform, customers can develop new condition monitoring strategies, where informed decision support provides the key to unlocking tangible efficiencies that result in more equipment and vessel uptime, while significantly reducing maintenance and operational costs.

Enabling prioritisation of service resources and the ability to maximise the safe operating window, the solutions measure and evaluate all integrated asset sensors during operation, extracting vital information such as an asset’s Remaining Useful Lifetime (RuL) and predicting its condition and maintenance cycle. Through the information dashboards, engineers can also compare the operation of identical equipment on different vessels to increase predictability and advise on proactive maintenance measures. A key enabling solutions for financial savings is the field proven bearing temperature monitoring solution, which negates the need for time-consuming and costly open up inspections.

“Our on-going and close collaboration with class societies has positioned our new Condition Monitoring solutions as a catalyst for ship-owners to migrate from interval-based to condition-based maintenance, and through this realise significant savings,” said Bård Bjørløw EVP Sales and Marketing, Kongsberg Maritime. “Making this change can be a big-step for vessel operators, but as a holistic solution, our service engineers will work closely with the customer to build and integrate the relevant technologies, ensuring that the most effective decision support information and control is always available through our Condition Monitoring solutions.”

Source: Kongsberg Maritime