Kongsberg Maritime to supply propulsion systems for the Philippine Navy’s new offshore patrol vessels

Kongsberg Maritime announces the sale of six sets of Controllable Pitch Propeller systems to Hyundai Heavy Industries for installation in six new 94-metre offshore patrol vessels for the Philippine Navy.

Each propulsion set will consist of twin Kongsberg Kamewa Controllable Pitch Propeller (CPP) 86 A/5 D-B systems, as well as shaft lines, hydraulic power units, local operating panels, and accessories. The first shipset will be delivered in August 2024.

The six new offshore patrol vessels (OPVs) are part of a major upgrade to Philippine naval capacity. The new vessels are to have a displacement of 2,450 tonnes, maximum speed of 22 knots, 15-knot cruising speed and a range of 5,500 nautical miles. The vessels will be able to provide long range patrol capability.

“Our propulsion equipment is vital to the performance of these sophisticated new vessels for the Philippine Navy,” said Ottar Ristesund, Senior Vice President, Propulsion and Engine Sales, Kongsberg Maritime. “We are proud to secure this important order for Kongsberg Maritime – it showcases our good and strong collaboration with our clients.”

Kyung-Hoon Lee, Senior Sales Manager for Kongsberg Maritime Korea, said that good business cooperation with HHI-EMD helped Kongsberg Maritime secure this ground-breaking new contract.

“Some years back we discussed our CPP business cooperation with HHI-EMD (Hyundai Heavy Industries Engine & Machinery) to make a package proposal to HHI-EMD for their own 4-stroke engine (“HiMSEN Engine”) to meet market demands,” said Lee. The good business cooperation has now led to securing the contract for these propulsion systems.

Kongsberg’s expertise includes optimising propeller efficiency against cavitation and vibration, thus significantly reducing a vessel’s underwater noise.

Kongsberg Maritime has over years provided highly sophisticated propulsion systems for navies around the world.

Source: Kongsberg Maritime