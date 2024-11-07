KONGSBERG to launch new microsatellite to deliver maritime surveillance services to Norway

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace (‘KONGSBERG’) has signed a contract with the European Space Agency (ESA) for the realization of one satellite for the precursors mission of the Arctic Ocean Surveillance (AOS) project that will deliver space-based maritime surveillance services for the Norwegian Government.

This AOS mission was initiated by the Norwegian Space Agency (NOSA) and is part of the Arctic Surveillance Program initiative from NOSA, the Norwegian Armed Forces, the Norwegian Defence Research Establishment (Forsvarets Forskningsinstitutt, FFI) and the Coastal Administration. It will be the precursor to a series of satellites for space-based maritime surveillance. When completed, the first part of AOS program will, offering real-time satellite-based surveillance services to support and secure Norwegian national interests and sovereignty at sea.

“This contract strengthens our leading position as a prime contractor for developing and deploying space-based assets, such as small satellite constellations, to meet Norwegian and global demands for maritime situational awareness through the delivery of satellites for surveillance data services,” said Eirik Lie, President of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.

“NOSA is pleased that KONGSBERG will be developing the AOS precursor satellite, a critical step in establishing a national capability for maritime domain awareness. Our partnership with ESA will greatly enhance the national industrial value chain, positioning KONGSBERG as a key prime contractor and systems integrator for future national missions,” said Christian Hauglie-Hanssen, Director General of NOSA.

The project will be realized by a consortium led by KONGSBERG and consisting of subsidiaries Kongsberg NanoAvionics, Kongsberg Satellite Services (KSAT), Kongsberg Discovery together with EIDEL & FFI.

The MP42 spacecraft platform will be produced by Kongsberg NanoAvionics, one of Europe’s leading providers of nano- and microsatellites.

Satellite assembly and integration with the Automatic Identification System (AIS) and passive radar detector systems, developed by FFI and delivered by Kongsberg Discovery, as well as the EIDEL Nanosatellite Crypto Unit for Secure Satellite Link, will be done by KONGSBERG in its state-of-the-art facilities.

The complete system will be launched at Andøya Spaceport, close to the Arctic Ocean it will surveil.

Satellite and mission control as well as ground station services and data dissemination will be operated by Kongsberg Satellite Services (KSAT), which will utilize its international network of downloading stations to provide high frequency and low latency surveillance data, for the Norwegian government.

The project follows the N3X programme and underlines KONGSBERG’s ability as a prime system integrator to deliver complete satellite systems in a national controlled value chain, from production of the platform and payloads to integration and testing, launch and operation.

Source: KONGSBERG