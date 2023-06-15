Kongsberg to supply Penguin Shipyard with waterjets for two fast ferries

Kongsberg Maritime (KONGSBERG) has won the contract to supply its Kamewa waterjets for two fast ferries to be built by Singapore’s Penguin Shipyard for a Middle East client. Each of the new 56-metre Ropax ferries will be equipped with four Kongsberg Kamewa 71 S-4 waterjets and control systems.

Designed by Incat Crowther UK, the ferries will have a capacity of 250 passengers and 25 cars. The 71 S-4s are from the Kongsberg Kamewa Steel series of waterjets, with a maximum power of 3600kW each.

The ferries were ordered by Abu Dhabi Ports Group and will replace two older ferries that connect the UAE mainland and Dalma Island, which is 42 kilometres offshore.

“Penguin Shipyard is a very important customer for Kongsberg, and this order gives us the opportunity to strengthen our new relationship. This order also shows our strength and capability in the fast ferry market, which is a key segment for Kongsberg Kamewa Waterjets,” said Jay Chia, Sales Director Waterjets, Asia Pacific, Kongsberg Maritime.

Commenting on the collaboration, Penguin International Limited’s Managing Director James Tham said, “Kongsberg was our logical choice for this project. They supported us from the pre-tender stage all the way to contract award.”

This new contract follows directly from the first contract signed last year between Kongsberg Maritime and Penguin Shipyard for the supply of a series of S56-3/CA Kamewa steel waterjets for two patrol boats for Nigeria Customs.

“Top-of-the-line propulsion is a key element in many of our Flex workboats, particularly crew transfer vessels for offshore windfarms,” said James Tham. “Kongsberg is a reliable partner for best-in-class products and worldwide service support.”

Penguin International Limited is a Singapore-based designer, builder, and operator of aluminium high-speed craft. Since 1995, Penguin has delivered close to 200 aluminium workboats, patrol craft and ferries, as well as offshore crew transfer vessels for windfarms.

Source: Kongsberg Maritime