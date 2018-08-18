KONGSBERG Wins Contracts for Nine Hybrid Ro-Ro Vessels

Kongsberg Maritime has been awarded significant contracts with Nanjing Jinling Shipyard Co., China to deliver power and hybrid systems to nine (9) Roll on – Roll off (Ro-Ro) vessels ordered by Grimaldi Group, Italy. The contracts are valued at more than NOK 400 million and include an option for three additional vessels increasing the total value to more than NOK 500 Million.

Due for delivery from 2020, the advanced new vessels will be 238 meters long, with a beam of 34 meters and gross tonnage of 64,000 tons. Nine vessels will be able to transport over 7,800 linear meters of rolling units, equivalent to about 500 trailers. The contract includes an option for three additional vessels (a capacity of 5,800 linear meters of rolling units).

The contract scope for the vessels, which are known as the Grimaldi Green 5th Generation, includes supply and integration of large battery systems, shaft generators, frequency converters and energy management systems. Deliveries will start mid-2019 and are expected to be completed within 2022.

“This delivery represents introduction of new technology into this market segment. The contract shows that our concepts for hybrid vessels are expanding into new vessel types and positions KONGSBERG as a leading provider of hybrid technology in the offshore and marine vessel segments,” said Stene Førsund, EVP Global Sales & Marketing, Kongsberg Maritime. “Our hybrid solutions deliver tangible benefits. Vessels will have zero emissions while in port, reduced overall fuel consumption by utilising our peak shaving technology, while the batteries will be charged at sea by using the shaft generators.”

“We are very pleased that we can supply such a large scope of both in-house and procured technology,” says Egil Haugsdal, President, Kongsberg Maritime. “The competition is strong and we are delighted to have secured these contracts as they strengthen our market position for hybrid vessels. The project will be executed with resources both in Norway and China.”

