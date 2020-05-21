Kontainers and Konversational Join Forces to Change the Way Freight Brands Serve Customers Digitally Forever

COVID-19 has significantly raised awareness for the need to garner the benefits of digitizing the various aspects of freight execution with customers. To help address the growing demand to find new digital ways for freight brands to communicate with their customers, Kontainers, the global leader in the democratization of digital execution capabilities to forwarders and shipping lines, has partnered with Konversational, the global digital transformation and messaging AI expert. This will bring a unique set of customer experience solutions specifically designed for freight brands, that will enable them to quickly engage with their customers in an entirely new way using conversational AI and messaging, and with conversational commerce through a variety of digital messaging channels.

“As freight digitisation accelerates customer experience has moved to the forefront and a key element is serving those clients across all platforms 24/7. Our partnership with Konversational is an exciting development on that front and it offers our customers a next generation capability to capture customer conversations and interest, ultimately improving customer retention while lowering cost to serve and acquire new customers,” said Graham Parker, CEO of Kontainers.

The partnership brings Kontainers digital front end e-commerce platforms, which are used by 5 of the top 20 global freight brands, and combines it with Konversational’s 35+ years of experience at the front line of global enterprise digital transformation and the very latest technological advances in messaging and conversational AI technology. The partnership enables these customers to quickly expand their digitisation journey into the social media platforms of choice for their consumers.

“With over 150 billion messages per day, digital messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, WeChat, Facebook, and Apple Business Chat, are firmly established as the global digital marketplace of this generation. Brands who continue to ignore the opportunity to address this marketplace, especially with the backdrop of COVID-19, will be left behind in the digital future,” said Richard Guy, co-founder of Konversational. “This inflection point is acutely applicable within the global freight industry, where there is widespread digitisation already underway, which is why this partnership creates a powerful platform to drive growth.”

Source: Kontainers