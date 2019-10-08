Kontainers Publishes SaaS eBook to Take Forwarders into the Digital Future

Kontainers, the industry-leading e-commerce software provider for freight brands, announced publication of its “Ten SaaS tools that will take your forwarding business into the next decade” eBook, which is designed to help forwarders and freight brands make sense of SaaS tools and their business value in the digital age.

SaaS is a highly scalable, cost effective option with minimal downtime and offers a seamless transfer of data through APIs (application programming interfaces), qualities that suit the nature and structure of global forwarding businesses.

“SaaS offerings will be the cornerstone of digital success in freight technology in the next decade. We’ve entered a golden age of accelerated digitalization led by the largest freight brands such as Maersk and Kuehne + Nagel. SaaS tools will help transform forwarding businesses enabling them to compete and offer differentiated services. The ten SaaS tools we’ve outlined in this eBook can be easily implemented to digitalize a forwarder’s operations, marketing initiatives and deliver an enhanced customer experience,” said Graham Parker, CEO and co-founder of Kontainers.

Companies of all sizes have the potential to benefit from SaaS solutions and through the integration and the data generated be able to increase operational efficiency, devise unique business offerings, make better decisions and deliver the best customer experience for their customers.

Source: Kontainers