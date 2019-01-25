Korean Register Statement on MV STELLAR DAISY

Further to recent media reports, Korean Register can confirm that following the Republic of Korea court hearing on 24 January, the court rejected a request for an arrest warrant for a KR surveyor.

The MV STELLAR DAISY vessel was classed with KR and she was surveyed in accordance with our rules and regulations which comply with relevant international conventions. KR is a full member of the International Association of Classification Societies (IACS).

The safety of lives and safeguarding the marine environment are top priorities for KR and the society will continue to work with all the relevant authorities to assist with the investigation into the tragic loss of this vessel.

The Korean Register is an IACS member classification society established in 1960 with the purpose of promoting safety of life, property and the protection of the marine environment. The Korean Register is an IACS member classification society established in 1960 with the purpose of promoting safety of life, property and the protection of the marine environment. KR currently classes an international fleet of 3,050 vessels totaling 68 million GT. It is headquartered in Busan, South Korea and operates a network of 66 offices around the world. It is authorized to perform statutory and certification services in 78 countries.

Source: Korean Register