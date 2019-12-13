Korean shipbuilders face challenging new year due to scarce orders in offshore plant

South Korea`s big three shipbuilders are facing a challenging year ahead with extra pressure put on the offshore plant sector, which accounts for a big portion of its business performance, according to industry sources on Wednesday.

Two of the country’s three big players widely missed their order target for this year. Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, an interim holding company of Hyundai Heavy Industries and its sibling shipyards, met only 56 percent of its new order target for this year as of the end of November. The corresponding figure for Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) is 69 percent. Samsung Heavy Industries managed to reach 91 percent.

Whether or not to win new orders in offshore plant was a big impact on their business. Samsung Heavy Industries was the only player in the list of massive deals for offshore plant this year. It clinched a 1.1 trillion won ($960 million) deal to build a floating production and storage offloading (FPSO) unit from Indian energy giant Reliance Industries in April. The deal contributes to over 10 percent of the shipbuilder’s new order targets of $7.8 billion for this year.

The shipbuilding business outlook for next year is gloomy, said Lee Dong-heon, a Daishin Securities analyst, citing dwindling new orders. If they close this year with no additional order, their business results will be negative, he added.

The problem is that it is increasingly difficult to get offshore plant orders as oil refiners are reluctant to place new orders due to high volatility of oil prices.

To make matters worse, Korean shipbuilders face tougher competition as Japan is increasing its presence with advanced technology and China with its cheap labor costs.

No order in offshore plant construction will also lead to idle manpower and a wage burden. The only offshore plant project in DSME is facility construction related to the Tengiz oilfield in Kazakhstan. Under the current situation, at least 1,000 offshore plant workers will likely have no work after its delivery is completed in July next year.

