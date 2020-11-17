Korean Shipbuilders Face Dwindling Chances to Win Tender for Design of FPSO for Arctic Wisting Oil Field

Korean shipbuilders are expected to suffer another setback in bidding for offshore plant projects.

Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering and Samsung Heavy Industries are participating in a tender arranged by Norway’s state-run oil company Equinor to select the design of a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit to be used to develop the Wisting oil field in the Arctic region.

Equinor awarded a contract to Sevan SSP on Nov. 12, saying that it has decided to further assess a floating production unit based on a circular FPSO solution. This does not mean that the two Korean shipbuilders, who have presented a ship-based FPSO solution, have lost the tender. It means Equinor has added Sevan SSP’s design to its concept study. Announcing the contract award to Sevan SSP, it noted that a lot of work remains before it can make a final concept select during the second quarter of 2021.

Sevan SSP is an engineering company acquired by Sembcorp Marine of Singapore in 2018.

Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering and Samsung Heavy Industries each formed a partnership with an engineering company and presented a ship-shaped design against Sevan SSP’s cylindrical one.

Initially, Austrian state-owned oil refinery OMV, which was the largest shareholder of the Wisting project, ruled out the cylindrical option, fueling expectations that Korean companies will win the tender. However, OMV handed over its stake to Equinor in 2019, reviving the option of a circular FPSO.

A final decision on the design will be made in the second quarter of 2021. Industry watchers say that Korean shipbuilders no longer have the upper hand over Singapore that they had in the past. This is because they are lagging behind in price competitiveness. Singapore can take advantage of cheap labor from India, Malaysia and Pakistan. About 70 percent of Sembcorp Marine employees are non-Singaporeans, with many from India, Pakistan and Indonesia.

Industry insiders estimate that Korea’s labor cost will be 6.5 times higher than that of Singapore in the offshore plant industry. The Singaporean company could take advantage of its price competitiveness based on low labor cost, a crucial factor that determines shipbuilders’ profits. A big problem is that Korean shipbuilders do not even overwhelm their competitors in terms of technology to offset their poor price competitiveness.

Meanwhile, the oil reserves of the Wisting project are estimated at 450 million barrels, which are valued at US$5.4 billion.

Source: Business Korea