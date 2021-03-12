Korean Shipbuilders Land Ship Orders Worth 1.6 Tril. Won

Korean shipbuilders have bagged 1.6 trillion won worth of new ship construction orders.

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) announced on March 9 that it has recently won orders for eight ships worth 835 billion won from shipping companies in Liberia, Oceania and Europe.

The eight vessels include four 15,900-TEU super-large container ships, two 91,000-cubic-meter super-large liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers, one 40,000-cubic-meter medium-sized LPG carriers and one 50,000-ton PC ships.

Each of the four container will be 364 meters long, 51 meters wide, and 30 meters tall. They will be built at Hyundai Heavy Industries in Ulsan and delivered sequentially to the client starting from the second half of 2022.

Samsung Heavy Industries said it took an order for five 15,000-TEU LNG-powered container ships worth 794.2 billion won from a client in Asia on the same day. The vessels will be delivered sequentially by January 2024.

Industry watchers attributed the shipbuilding industry’s order rally at the beginning of the year to growing anticipation for a global economic recovery and rising demand for ships that can satisfy decarbonization policies and environmental regulations. Korean shipbuilders are benefiting from the order recovery as they have unrivaled expertise in LNG-powered ship construction.

The shipping market is also feeding the order boom for Korean shipbuilders. The Shanghai Containerized Freight Index (SCFI), a global freight index for container ships, hit 2,885 points, the highest since Jan. 15, 2009 when the tally began. On Feb. 26, it stood at 2,775, about triple the 876 points posted a year before. Amid a significant increase in container ship orders, Korean shipbuilders won half of the global order placements.

KSOE and Samsung Heavy Industries said they have attained 25 percent and 31 percent of their order targets for 2021, respectively.

Source: Business Korea