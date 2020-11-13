Korean Shipbuilders Sweep 70% of Global Orders in October

Korea was ranked first in global shipbuilding order intake in October, retaining the top spot for four consecutive months.

Korea’s order receipts totaled 720,000 CGTs in October, or 69 percent of the world’s 1.04 million CGT order placements, said Clarkson Research, a shipbuilding and shipping market analysis company on Nov. 10. China claimed second place with 250,000 CGTs, followed by Finland with 30,000 CGTs.

In terms of order intake from January to October 2020, China came in first with 5.22 million CGTs, ahead of Korea’s 3.77 million CGTs. Japan placed third with 1.05 million CGTs.

As of the end of October 2020, the world’s order backlog was 67.34 million CGTs, down 1 percent from the end of September. The figure is the lowest since 65.93 million CGTs in December 2003. By nation, China took first place with 24.31 million CGTs, followed by Korea with 19.02 million CGTs and Japan with 8.59 million CGTs.

In the January-October period of 2020, global ship order placements amounted to 11.56 million CGTs, down 48 percent from 22.4 million CGTs in 2019. They were 28.8 million CGTs in 2018.

During the same period, VLCC orders slid by 31 percent from 2019 to 770,000 CGTs, while orders for Suezmax oil tankers fell by 5 percent to 690,000 CGTs, and those for Aframax oil tankers shrank by 33 percent to 740,000 CGTs.

Orders for 140,000 square meters or bigger LNG carriers stood at 2.14 million CGTs, down 29 percent from 3.01 million CGTs in 2019. Those for containerships hit 670,000 CGTs in 2020, down 58 percent from 1.59 million CGTs in 2019. Orders for Cape-sized bulk carriers also dropped 79 percent from 2019 to 400,000 CGTs in 2020.

The Clarkson Newbuilding Price Index, which shows the ship price trends, stayed at 126 points, down one point from September. By ship type, the price of a 174,000-cubic-meter LNG carrier was US$186 million, unchanged since October 2019, while that of a Suezmax tanker stood at US$56 million, the same as September.

The price of a VLCC fell by US$1 million from September to US$85 million, while that of Aframax oil tankers sank by US$1 million to US$46 million. That of a container ship (13,000 to 14,000 TEU) also saw its prices fall from US$108 million to US$105.5 million.

