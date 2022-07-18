Korean shipbuilding stocks slammed by recession fears, jump in cost

South Korean shipbuilders have been underperforming the bearish stock market despite returning to No. 1 in global order book in the first half on a flood of LNG tankers and value-added vessels as rising material costs loom over their earnings outlook in the near term and global economic slump in the longer run.

Shares of Korea’s and world’s biggest shipyard Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) tumbled 19.58 percent up to Thursday this month, erasing 20-percent gain it enjoyed in June despite the broad market crash.

Its parent Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering retreated 14.48 percent, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard 11.96 percent, and Samsung Heavy Industries 13.01 percent. Strike-ridden Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering lost 19.38 percent.

The average loss of the five shipbuilding stocks so far this month came at 15.7 percent versus 0.44 percent of the Kospi fall over the same period.

The category suffered from rising concerns for a global recession that could cut short its winning streak in orders.

For this year, earnings would bear the spike in steel plates and other raw material cost.

Thick steel plate prices have risen since last year. According to the Korea Mineral Resource Information Service, the price of iron ore, major material for thick steel plates, jumped to $112.48 per ton as of July 8 from $90 in November last year. Thick steel plates take up nearly 20 percent of the price of a vessel.

Rising labor costs are another burden.

Seoul-based financial data tracker FnGuide this month revised down its outlook on HHI’s operating profit this year to a loss of 264 billion won from a loss of 32.9 billion won three months ago. DSME’s operating loss is estimated to widen to 716 billion won this year from the earlier estimates of 110.8 billion won, and Samsung Heavy Industries also to 289.6 billion won in loss from 214.5 billion won.

The ongoing labor strike at DSME also makes the outlook on its bottom line gloomy, analysts warned.

But the biggest concern to the industry is softening in vessel demand after this year, analysts said.

Source: Pulse