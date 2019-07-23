Kotug Smit Towage adds strength to its UK fleet by introducing modern and more powerful tugs

This is in response to the increase in demand for higher powered tugs in the ports of Liverpool and Southampton. It has allowed us to introduce a more modern and environmentally friendly Hybrid tug to the port of Southampton.

In the ports of Southampton and Liverpool cargo volumes are growing steadily, resulting in larger ships calling at these ports on a more regular basis. Therefore, in July 2019, the ASD hybrid tug Adventure and the ASD tug Smit Elbe were repositioned from within our European fleet to our UK ports of operation. Both tugs fulfil the ever-growing requirement of our customers at these ports of operation in the UK.

ASD 2810 Hybrid tug ‘Adventure’

The ASD 2810 hybrid tug ‘Adventure’, built in 2016, provides 60 tonnes bollard pull. She went into service in Southampton on Thursday 11th July 2019. Air quality is a big issue in the city, and with the hybrid technology of the Adventure, Kotug Smit is committed to support cleaner air for Southampton.

Recently, UK’s Government’s Clean Maritime Plan was launched in London, with shipping minister, Nusrat Ghani. The maritime sector has already taken significant strides to reduce emissions and the minister took the opportunity to see how hybrid technology is already in use on the Thames onboard Kotug Smit’s hybrid tug, RT Evolution.

ASD 2810 tug ‘Smit Elbe’

The ASD 2810 tug ‘Smit Elbe’, built in 2007, provides 60 tonnes bollard pull. She went into service in Liverpool on Sunday 14th July 2019. Within the existing fleet of 6 tugs in Liverpool, the Smit Elbe, Smit Donau and Smit Barbados are three sister tugs with the same sailing profile, now operating together in Liverpool.

Kotug Smit’s General Manager Area UK, Phil Dulson: “With the upgraded fleet, the improved age profile and the 955 tonnes of combined bollard pull of our 14 tugs in the UK, Kotug Smit shows its commitment to our customer’s needs. Thanks to the great team work from the entire Kotug Smit organisation and our highly flexible crews, the introduction of these tugs to their new ports of operation was a seamless transition.”

Source: Kotug Smit Towage