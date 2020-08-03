KPI Bridge Oil and OceanConnect Marine complete merger

KPI Bridge Oil and OceanConnect Marine today announced that the two companies have formally completed a merger to create a new brand and entity, KPI OceanConnect.

The merger, first announced in February 2020, now has full regulatory approval, and creates one of the largest and most experienced independent marine energy service and solutions providers in the world. KPI OceanConnect has a 170-strong team operating across 15 locations globally, and an established foothold in every major maritime hub and time zone.

KPI OceanConnect has a rich maritime heritage dating back almost 50 years, and both KPI Bridge Oil and OceanConnect have a reputation for integrity and trust in the market. KPI OceanConnect’s CEO, Søren Høll, will be supported by an experienced and diverse management team from both organisations.

Søren Høll, CEO, KPI OceanConnect, commented, “We are delighted to confirm that KPI OceanConnect is now operational. The new entity will benefit from numerous synergies and brings together a wealth of knowledge and expertise, resources and market leverage. KPI OceanConnect boasts one of the most experienced teams of professionals in the marine fuels sector with a proven track record of added value and delivering expert services.”

“Our people are our strongest asset and we have got the ambition, commitment and resources to provide unparalleled career and professional development opportunities to our valued team members. Having the best team, an even stronger platform of services together with our recently announced record results and financial standing makes KPI OceanConnect an obvious choice for business partners seeking peace of mind in an uncertain world and for professionals looking for a great career.”

“Our professionals know and appreciate the issues that shipowners and opera­­­­­­­tors are facing. We recognise the need to take a collaborative approach supporting our business partners to overcome the challenges of an ever-changing marketplace.”

S.I. Shim, Head of Asia, KPI OceanConnect, added, “The formation of KPI OceanConnect is timely. The post-2020 market, COVID-19, and the dawn of new, low carbon fuels mean that market dynamics are evolving rapidly. Ultimately, to thrive, ship owners and operators want to work with an experienced fuels services provider and a trusted counterparty that has a consultative approach and the financial strength, independence, and flexibility to provide the right solutions to meet their current and future demands. Our breadth of knowledge, experience, and global reach makes us uniquely positioned to support the marine energy demands of our customers over the coming years.”

Over the next few months, KPI OceanConnect will focus on successfully integrating both organisations, creating a common culture founded on shared values, and exploring the synergies to further expand the company’s service offering and support to business partners.

Source: KPI Bridge Oil