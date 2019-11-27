KPI Bridge Oil’s IMO-compliant bunker sales build ahead of 2020 deadline

KPI Bridge Oil’s sales of low-sulphur fuels now exceed those of high-sulphur alternatives for the first time, the marine fuels broker and trader said, ahead of stricter global rules aimed at curbing pollution that kick in little over a month.

The United Nations’ International Maritime Organization (IMO) has set a January 1, 2020 deadline to limit the sulphur content in marine fuels, also known as bunkers, to 0.5% from 3.5% currently.

Those who do not switch to low-sulphur fuels must be equipped with so-called scrubbers to clean up emissions.

“We started fixing 0.5% sulphur contracts in flow ports at the beginning of Q2 and, as expected, the demand from business partners looking to secure availability of 2020-compliant fuels has steadily increased since,” KPI Bridge Oil Chief Executive Soren Holl said in a statement.

Reflecting the changing marine fuels demand landscape, Singapore, the world’s top bunkering hub, in October posted new record volumes of IMO 2020-compliant marine fuel sales as more shippers transitioned to the cleaner fuels.,

“In this final stage of the switch to 2020-compliant fuels, we’re experiencing significant price and availability fluctuations in most ports around the world as the market adjusts,” said Holl.

The IMO sulphur cap is one of the most significant standards to hit the global shipping and oil refining industries.

It has forced shipping fuel suppliers to seek new sources of product, or to create relatively unfamiliar new blends that would comply with the rules.

“Until the market settles at a new equilibrium and the supply side has fully completed the transition, we’ll see frequent and significant price swings depending on location and availability,” said Holl.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Jan Harvey)