KPI OceanConnect and Bunker Holding’s key account management unit, BOGA, to join forces under the leadership of Anders Grønborg

BOGA and KPI OceanConnect will join forces and operate under the name KPI OceanConnect going forward.

At the same time, Anders Grønborg will take on the position as CEO of KPI OceanConnect, replacing Søren Høll who’ll move to a position as Head of Global Operations in Bunker Holding. Anders Grønborg joined Bunker Holding in 2020 as Global Head of Sales and comes with more than 35 years’ experience in the marine fuels industry.

The Global Accounts unit will continue to be led by Henrik Zederkof who joins KPI OceanConnect as Head of Global Accounts reporting to Anders Grønborg.

The organisational changes are a direct result of Bunker Holding’s new strategy Fueling the Future which was launched in the spring of 2022.

“With Anders Grønborg onboard, and with Global Accounts joining forces with the brand, KPI OceanConnect is exceptionally well positioned for future growth and success as an innovator and expert in the premium large client segment,” says Christoffer Berg Lassen, CCO for Bunker Holding

Joining the two organisations under the KPI OceanConnect brand creates one of the largest and most experienced independent marine fuels service and solutions providers in the world.

The move combines the best of KPI OceanConnect and BOGA, creating an organisation with significant expertise, resources and capabilities at the forefront of digitalisation and the shipping market’s green transition. It enables the group to provide expert advice and counsel on all aspects of the marine fuels supply and value chain, and offer an even stronger value proposition to customers.

Source: KPI OceanConnect