KPI OceanConnect appoints new Managing Director for its Hamburg office

KPI OceanConnect today announced its appointment of industry expert Boris Gronenberg as Managing Director of KPI OceanConnect’s Hamburg operations.

KPI OceanConnect’s Hamburg office is located at the heart of Hamburg’s shipping community and is one of 16 in the recently merged group. Hamburg is a key shipping hub in Europe and an important location for the company. KPI OceanConnect has a rich maritime heritage dating back almost 50 years and has a strong reputation for integrity and trust in the market. The group is also known for its local expertise and partnership approach which is more valuable to shipowners and operators than ever given the challenges currently faced by the industry.

Søren Høll, CEO, KPI OceanConnect, commented, “We are delighted to welcome Boris Gronenberg onboard. He’s a great match for our group, bringing with him a huge amount of experience gained through a long and reputable career in the shipping and marine fuels industry. Boris is a well-known and trusted partner to German shipowners, operators and suppliers. He brings 25 years of expertise with him to our group and together with our considerable financial strength and global reach, we will be able to offer an unrivalled package of services to our business partners in Germany and elsewhere.”

Boris Gronenberg added, “Joining KPI OceanConnect at this time is very exciting. The recent merger of KPI Bridge Oil and OceanConnect Marine has created one of the largest and most experienced independent marine fuels service and solutions providers in the world. It’s a very agile and dynamic organisation where each team member has the opportunity to play an important role in the future growth and direction of the company. My immediate priority as managing director is to set the right team for the Hamburg operations. In the longer term my ambition is to establish KPI OceanConnect as the preferred partner to German ship owners and provide a one-stop solution to all our business partners’ needs.”

Source: KPI