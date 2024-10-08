KPI OceanConnect collaborates with WAN HAI Lines on its first biofuel delivery in Singapore

KPI OceanConnect, a leading global provider of marine energy solutions, has announced the successful delivery of B24 biofuel to WAN HAI Lines’ container vessel, WAN HAI 510, on the 7th of October in Singapore, with SK Energy International as the physical supplier of the fuel. Building on the long-standing partnership with KPI OceanConnect, the deal marks the first biofuel delivery of WAN HAI Lines.

The ISCC certified biofuel will support WAN HAI Lines to meet its sustainable development goals by providing GHG emissions reductions of up to 20%, when compared to conventional fuel oil. The delivery is a first step for WAN HAI Lines in realising a tailored alternative fuels strategy, developed in partnership with KPI OceanConnect.

KPI OceanConnect has enabled biofuel deliveries in more than 100 ports worldwide, working in collaboration with customers and bunker suppliers to aggregate demand and supply biofuel that meets specific standards. Demand for biofuel bunkering is expected to more than double in 2025 due to the emissions reduction pathways biofuels offer, enabling compliance with tightening environmental regulations in the short-term.

Jesper Sørensen, Head of Alternative Fuels and Carbon Markets at KPI OceanConnect, commented: “WAN HAI Lines has been a long-standing partner of KPI OceanConnect, and we are proud to have facilitated its first biofuel delivery. With our robust expertise in biofuel bunkering and global reach, we are able to support clients in progressing their alternative fuel strategy.

“Partnerships will lead the way forward to reaching net zero targets, bringing much needed expertise, knowledge and confidence in decision-making. At KPI OceanConnect, we are committed to playing an active role in aggregating demand and connecting bunker suppliers with buyers to build up the global low-carbon fuel infrastructure and meet growing demand.”

WAN HAI Lines added: “We are very proud to announce our first biofuel supply in collaboration with KPI OceanConnect at the port of Singapore.

“Adopting biofuels is a key strategy in our efforts to accelerate the transition towards decarbonisation and achieve our company’s emission reduction goals. We extend our gratitude to KPI OceanConnect for their professionalism in fulfilling our needs. WAN HAI Lines remains committed to collaborating with our partners and stakeholders to drive continuous progress in our sustainability journey.”

Source: KPI OceanConnect