Kpler Acquires MarineTraffic and FleetMon for maritime sector expansion

Kpler, the leading provider of commodities data, analytics, and market insight, announced today that it has acquired MarineTraffic and FleetMon; two providers of global ship-tracking data and maritime analytics.

The deal follows an earlier acquisition of FleetMon by MarineTraffic, resulting in a coordinated double acquisition for Kpler in the maritime analytics space.

Since its founding in 2007, Athens-based MarineTraffic has become an integral part of the maritime industry by spearheading innovation that has made ship tracking intelligence and analytics widely accessible. Rostock-based FleetMon, also founded in 2007, provides AIS data to market-leading corporates including industrials at the end of the supply chain.

Combining these companies’ strong points will allow Kpler to unlock more value for the maritime sector and increase the quality of the products, data, and services it provides to its clients. This comes at a time of increasing demand for new digital tools, as well as intensifying global challenges across the maritime supply chain.

“Since its creation, Kpler has been focused on tracking cargoes, not vessels. We believe the time has come to marry commodity and maritime intelligence into one single platform. This will lead to improvements in the data and services we provide and drive further innovation in the maritime sector, by incorporating the excellent work of both MarineTraffic and FleetMon.” – François Cazor, CEO, Kpler.

“I am very proud of what MarineTraffic has achieved over the years and really excited for what we can further achieve as part of Kpler, alongside the FleetMon team. I am confident that the integration of our products and organisational cultures will lead us to new frontiers, ultimately benefiting our customers and our community. The increasingly connected maritime world needs more digital tools and better analytics and we’ll continue innovating in that direction.” – Demitris Memos, CEO, MarineTraffic.

“Creating transparency for the maritime world has driven our work for over a decade now.

To combine the experience and excellence of the Kpler , MarineTraffic and the FleetMon teams will push the journey of digitalization for maritime transport and supply chains.

Let’s stay active, stay connected – and never stop scaling” – Lars Brandstäter, CEO, FleetMon.

Kpler has now made five acquisitions in the last 18 months and secured over $200 million investment funding in 2022 from private equity firms Five Arrows and Insight Partners. Following these two new acquisitions, Kpler will employ over 500 employees across the world and serve more than a million active users across the wider maritime and commodity industries.

MarineTraffic received financial advice in connection with the transaction from Nevantio Advisors, with legal advice from Lambadarios Law Firm (Greece), Reed Smith (UK) and FieldFisher (Germany). Berenson & Company acted as financial advisor to Kpler, who received legal advice from Cooley (UK) and Karatzas & Partners (Greece).

Source: MarineTraffic