Kpler acquires Spire Maritime to enhance maritime data and analytics capabilities

Kpler, a leading data and analytics platform for trade intelligence, today announced its acquisition of Spire Maritime, a prominent provider of satellite-powered data for real-time global vessel tracking. This strategic move aims to enhance Kpler’s maritime coverage and deliver unmatched insights into global vessel movements and shipping logistics.

Mark Cunningham, CEO of Kpler, emphasized the impact of this acquisition: “By acquiring Spire Maritime, we will materially improve our satellite AIS offering which together with our comprehensive terrestrial AIS network, significantly enhances real-time visibility and analytics for the maritime and commodity markets. This will provide our clients with a clearer view of developments across maritime and commodity markets, to support better decision-making in a globally interconnected economy.”

By integrating Spire Maritime’s technology and AIS feed, Kpler will expand its data reach, offering comprehensive visibility across open oceans. This acquisition further strengthens Kpler’s commitment to delivering superior real-time data and analytics to its clients, supporting informed, data-driven decision-making across the global supply chain.

François Cazor, Executive Chairman of Kpler, highlighted the financial and strategic benefits, stating: “This acquisition not only provides us with high-quality data that enhances our ability to deliver maximum value to our clients, but it will also enable us to significantly expand our maritime business. We remain focused on reaching $1 billion of ARR in the coming years, which will involve us expanding into new products and verticals, as well as pursuing strategic mergers and acquisitions.”

Peter Platzer, CEO of Spire Global, commented on the transaction’s broader impact, adding: “This transaction positions our maritime business as part of a global organization focused on the digitalization of the maritime industry, which we expect will benefit both our customers and team members.”

Platzer added: “This move further focuses Spire Global on our core mission: helping humanity tackle climate change and global security challenges — and now, we are even better equipped with the resources, technology, and experience to serve our customers, whether through our advanced data solutions or empowering them with our sophisticated space services offering.”

The acquisition of Spire Maritime marks another significant step in Kpler’s strategic path, further enhancing its position as a global leader in the trade intelligence markets.

The transaction is expected to close by the first quarter of 2025, subject to satisfying customary closing conditions.

Source: Kpler