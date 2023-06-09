Kpler Selected as Official Data Provider for WTO’s New Global Trade Data Portal

The World Trade Organization (WTO) has announced its partnership with Kpler, a leading global trade analytics platform, for its groundbreaking Global Trade Data Portal. Kpler’s cutting-edge data analytics platform will offer real-time access to global wheat trade data, revolutionizing the way global trade flows are monitored and analyzed.

The collaboration between the WTO and Kpler comes in response to the need for accurate and timely trade data following the food supply chain disruption caused by the Russia/Ukraine war in June 2022.

Seeking real-time insights on the impact of the war on global food security, WTO collaborated with the International Grains Council to build a real-time food security monitoring dashboard, powered by Kpler data.

“We commend the WTO for embracing real-time data technologies to closely monitor trade developments” said François Cazor.

He added: “With commodity markets continuing to converge, timely responses to supply chain crises require reliable data and analytics. Kpler’s wide-ranging real-time coverage empowers policy makers to navigate through changing market conditions with confidence.”

The partnership between the WTO and Kpler results in the strengthening of the information flow available to the WTO and in the dialogue with its members. Kpler’s selection as the official data provider for the Global Trade Data Portal demonstrates the company’s expertise in delivering comprehensive and reliable trade data insights to key industry players and stakeholders.

Kpler’s remarkable trajectory in providing innovative solutions across various commodities highlights the interconnectedness of the global trade landscape.

Siavosh Arasteh, Head of Kpler’s Agricultural Commodities Business Unit, emphasized the importance of efficient trade logistics for global food security. “The world runs on less than 60 days of available food supplies. The Kpler Global Trade Analytics Platform has a key role to play in bringing real-time clarity to trade flows, from soil nutrients, cash crops, to the biomass. We are dedicated to supporting the WTO, the IGC, and other stakeholders in their monitoring of the global supply chain,” Arasteh stated.

The WTO’s Global Trade Data Portal aims to provide real-time, detailed “port by port” monitoring of grain shipping, especially to net food importing developing countries. With approximately 415 million metric tons of grains (18% of global consumption) being traded globally, real-time data on imports, import bills, chokepoints, trade facilitation, and freight costs will offer valuable information for policymakers and support trade decision-making processes.

Kpler’s collaboration with the WTO marks a significant milestone in facilitating efficient and sustainable trade. The partnership will enhance the monitoring and analysis of global trade flows, contributing to improved food security and supporting informed policy decisions.

Source: Kpler