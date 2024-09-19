KR and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Engage in Joint Development of Enhanced Ammonia Fuel Supply System through Risk Assessment

At GASTECH 2024 in Houston, KR (Korean Register) announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI) to develop an enhanced ammonia fuel supply system.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has established a target to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. In line with this regulatory goal, there is a global acceleration in the development of alternative fuel technologies.

Ammonia is emerging as a promising alternative fuel due to its sustainable advantages, including ease of storage and transportation, and avoidance of the emission of carbon and sulfur compounds.

This agreement represents a collaborative effort between HD HHI and KR to advance the development of an ammonia fuel supply system. HD HHI will design key system configurations to integrate ammonia fuel into ammonia carriers. KR will conduct a comprehensive risk assessment of the system and grant an Approval in Principle (AiP).

JUNG Jaejun, Executive Vice President of HD HHI, remarked:

“Ammonia, as a zero-carbon fuel, offers significant benefits in operational economics and supply stability. Through this risk assessment, we are dedicated to developing an enhanced ammonia fuel supply system, contributing to global carbon-neutral initiatives.”

KIM Yeontae, Executive Vice President of KR’s Technical Division, added:

“This joint development is an important foundation for the commercialization of ammonia-fueled vessels. KR will continue to provide essential technical support for advancing decarbonization solutions.”

Source: Korean Register