KR and HD Hyundai Sign Business Agreement for Pilot Project of Cloud-based Next-Generation Smart Ship Solution

KR has signed an MoU with HD Hyundai to collaborate on the pilot project of a cloud-based next-generation smart ship solution (ISS 2.0) developed by HD Hyundai, on June 4th at Posidonia 2024, held in Athens, Greece.

This project, jointly undertaken by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI), HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE), HD Hyundai Marine Solution (HD HMS), Sinokor Merchant Marine, and KR, aims to equip and demonstrate next-generation smart ship solutions on vessels. KR plans to conduct technical reviews based on classification rules as well as domestic and international regulations, verifying the suitability of the next-generation smart ship solutions.

The next-generation smart ship solution, which will undergo verification in this project, is a cloud-based platform solution developed in collaboration with HD HHI, HD KSOE, and HD HMS, incorporating new market demands and user requirements. This solution is equipped with innovative functions, including optimal route guidance, crew task support functions, and accident video analysis solutions, to ensure economic feasibility, efficiency, and safety.

JEON Seungho, HD HHI’s Senior Executive Vice President commented, “HD Hyundai is striving to secure user-centered digital solution technology. The next-generation smart ship solution developed this time allows continuous remote onshore software management and updates to new solutions, even after delivery to a ship. We will continue to enhance digital ship development by upgrading and adding cloud-based AI operation guide functions to make it easier for crews to operate equipment.”

LEE Hyungchul, Chairman and CEO of KR stated, ” As digitalization and the integration of smart technologies become increasingly important in the shipbuilding industry, we will make the most of our accumulated technological capabilities to support this collaborative project. KR will always endeavor to find ways to meet industry demands and expectations through various technical collaborations, contributing to the improvement of smart ship technologies.”

Source: Korean Register