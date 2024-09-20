KR Grants AiPs to HD Hyundai Mipo’s Innovative Ammonia and LNG Bunkering Vessels

KR (Korean Register) has awarded an Approval in Principle (AiP) to HD Hyundai Mipo (HD HMD) for their innovative 23K Ammonia Bunkering Vessel and 18K LNG Bunkering Vessel on September 18, at GASTECH 2024, paving the way for green shipping.

The development of these vessels represents a significant advancement in the maritime industry’s efforts to meet the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) ambitious greenhouse gas reduction targets, which include at least 20% by 2030 and 70% by 2040, with a goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

The IMO’s move has galvanized the industry to explore cleaner maritime bunker fuels, with ammonia emerging as a promising solution due to its zero carbon emissions and low technical barriers. Leading global shipping and energy companies are intensifying their focus on developing ammonia engines and fuel cell systems to commercialize decarbonized vessels.

At the same time, as many shipping companies have adopted LNG as a transitional fuel, the demand for LNG-fueled vessels is growing steadily, which has also led to increasing interest in LNG bunkering vessels.

In response to this emerging trend, KR and HD HMD have been leading in addressing the challenges associated with this transition.

HD HMD developed the initial design for the 23K ammonia bunkering vessel, tailoring the cargo system to the distinctive properties of ammonia. KR conducted a rigorous review of the design, assessing it against classification rules and applicable domestic and international regulations, ensuring the design’s safety and compliance with industry standards and granted AiP to the vessel as a result.

On the same day, KR granted another AiP to HD HMD’s 18K LNG bunkering vessel. HD HMD, leveraging its expertise in gas carrier technology, led the initial design and developed the cargo systems for the vessel. KR reviewed the design in line with classification rules and domestic and international regulations, confirming its safety and compliance.

Dong-jin LEE, Head of Initial Design Division at HD HMD, said:

“Ammonia and LNG are rapidly gaining traction as low-carbon alternative fuels. As the number of vessels powered by these fuels increases, we anticipate a rising demand for ammonia and LNG bunkering vessels. With these AiPs from KR, HD HMD has not only laid the groundwork for the commercialization of ammonia bunkering but has also secured a diverse portfolio of bunkering vessels, aiming to take a leading position in the construction of bunkering vessels.”

Yeontae KIM, Executive Vice President of KR’s Technical Division, said:

“The collaborative development of the 23K ammonia bunkering vessel and the 18K LNG bunkering vessel is highly significant as the maritime industry increasingly focuses on alternative fuels to meet environmental regulations. KR is committed to ongoing technical support for developing environmentally friendly ships and technologies and guiding our customers through the energy transition.”

Source: Korean Register