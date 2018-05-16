KR Launches Business Continuity Management Certification Service

Marking a first for the Korean maritime industry, Korean Register (KR) – an IACS member classification society – has awarded ISO 22301, an international standard for business continuity management systems to a ship management company in Korea. STX Marine Service is the first company in the Korean maritime industry to apply for and successfully achieve the ISO 22301 certification.

A formal presentation took place at STX Marine Service’s headquarters in Busan, Korea on 26 April 2018, to present the company with the certification and to officially launch KR’s new Business Continuity Management Systems certification service (ISO 22301).

KR is an official certification body for ISO 22301 and has worked closely with STX Marine Service over the last year to help the company achieve certification. As part of this, KR has provided five specialist training seminars and workshops on different aspects of the international standard ISO 22301 and BCMS (Business Continuity Management System).

Lee Jeong-Kie, CEO and Chairman of KR said, “We congratulate STX Marine Service, on meeting the requirements of ISO 22301, validating their business continuity preparedness – through the establishment of a systematic crisis and emergency management system, the development of a business continuity plan and the training of disaster management officers.”

He added “KR’s new certification service will certainly increase client’s credibility with their customers, clearly demonstrating their high professional standards.”

As one of the largest certification organisations in Korea and biggest provider of certification training courses, KR is accredited for the following international standards;

• ISO 9001 (Quality Management Standard)

• ISO 14001 (Environmental Management Standard)

• ISO 45001 (Health & Safety Management Standard)

• ISO 28000 (Supply Chain Security Management Standard)

• ISO 28007 (Private Maritime Security Certification)

• ISO 50001 (Energy Management Standard)

• ISO 22301 (Business Continuity Management Standard)​​

Source: Korean Register